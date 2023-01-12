Tokyo Police Search Places Linked to YouTuber Lawmaker GaaSyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have searched places related to YouTuber GaaSyy, a lawmaker of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, on suspicion of defaming and habitually intimidating celebrities, sources said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police Department has accepted criminal complaints from celebrities and requested the lawmaker, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, to present himself for voluntary questioning.

He became famous by exposing celebrity scandals on YouTube.

According to the investigative sources, the department searched on Wednesday several places mainly in Tokyo and neighboring Saitama Prefecture related to GaaSyy or a Tokyo company that manages advertising revenue from his videos posted on social media.

The MPD has also interviewed related people to gather evidence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]