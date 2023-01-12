Guilty Ruling for Moritomo Gakuen Head, Wife to Become Final

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Prison sentences are set to become final for Yasunori Kagoike, 69, head of Japanese school operator Moritomo Gakuen, and his wife over 170-million-yen subsidy fraud, it was learned Thursday.

The Supreme Court's First Petty Bench made a decision dated Tuesday to reject the defendants' appeals, allowing the ruling upheld by Osaka High Court to become final. Kagoike got a five-year term, and his 66-year-old wife, Junko, a 30-month term.

The couple will be imprisoned after the ruling becomes final.

According to the high court ruling, the couple swindled the central government out of 56 million yen in subsidies by 2017 by padding school construction costs.

Between fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2016, the couple defrauded the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments out of some 120 million yen in subsidies by overreporting the numbers of kindergarten teachers and children in need of support, the ruling also said.

