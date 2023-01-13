Japan Foreign Chief Calls for Unity around Rule of Law

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi called for unity around the principle of the rule of law in a speech at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

“All member states, large or small, can be free from the fear of brute force under the rule of law, but not under rule by force,” Hayashi said in an open debate chaired by himself. Japan holds the Security Council presidency this month.

Hayashi said the maintenance of international peace and security cannot be achieved unless international law is respected and implemented in good faith. “Uniting for the rule of law must be the keyword for us,” he said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened divides among U.N. member states. Hayashi said: “The rule of law...is not about choosing camps. It is not about taking the middle ground between opposing camps.”

Hayashi said the rule of law “should be anchored in trust among nations.”

