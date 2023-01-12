13,427 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 13,427 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 7,308 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital logged 32 new deaths among novel coronavirus patients on the day, while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 46, a drop of three from Wednesday.

