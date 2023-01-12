Japan Confirms 183,224 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 183,224 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a decrease of about 47,000 from a week earlier.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases rose by 32 from Wednesday to 697, while 474 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 13,427 new cases were reported, a decline of some 7,300 from a week earlier. Thirty-two new deaths were confirmed, while the number of severe cases dropped by three from Wednesday to 46.

