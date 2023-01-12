Construction of New SDF Base Begins on Mageshima

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry on Thursday began construction work for a new Self-Defense Forces base on the island of Mageshima in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima.

The new base will host field carrier landing practices by U.S. carrier-borne aircraft. It will also be used by the SDF as a supply and maintenance hub for the defense of Japan's Nansei southwestern islands.

Construction is expected to take four years, with a runway to be built first so that the base can be used early.

Kagoshima Governor Koichi Shiota expressed his tolerance of the construction plan last November.

Shunsuke Yaita, mayor of Nishinoomote, to which Mageshima belongs, opposed the construction in his 2021 mayoral race. But he has since not clarified his stance on the subject.

