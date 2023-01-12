TSMC Mulling 2nd Chip Plant in Japan: CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering building its second semiconductor plant in Japan, CEO C. C. Wei said on Thursday.

Support from the Japanese government will be a key factor in the plan, Wei said in an earnings call without mentioning a specific location.

The world's largest contract manufacturer of semiconductor chips is constructing its first chip production plant in Japan in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto in a joint project with Sony Group Corp. <6758> and Denso Corp. <6902>, aiming to start production by the end of 2024.

