Nissan, Renault May Agree on Stake Reduction

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> and its French partner, Renault SA, may reach an agreement in their talks on reducing Renault's stake in the Japanese automaker, French newspaper Les Echos has reported.

Nissan, which has a 15 pct stake in Renault, is seeking to reduce Renault's stake in it from the current 43 pct to 15 pct, aiming for an equal relationship with Renault.

According to the newspaper report, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a reduction of Renault's stake in Nissan at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

The French government is Renault's largest shareholder.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]