Shizuoka Issues Declaration to Avoid COVID-19 Medical Emergency

Shizuoka, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka prefectural government on Friday issued a declaration to strengthen novel coronavirus measures to prevent a COVID-19 medical emergency, under a new central government scheme.

The central Japan prefecture is the second prefecture in the country to make such a move, after Gifu Prefecture, also in central Japan, issued such a declaration on Dec. 23 last year.

Under the central government COVID-19 scheme, the decision to issue such a declaration is left to each prefecture. Following the declaration, the central government will designate the prefecture as an area working to strengthen COVID-19 measures, and send staff with expertise to give the prefecture advice on countermeasures and ways to cooperate with related government ministries.

The declaration will be in place in Shizuoka Prefecture until Feb. 10.

With the occupancy rate of local hospital beds for COVID-19 patients exceeding 80 pct in the prefecture, the Shizuoka government is urging COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to rest at home, while also asking Shizuoka residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and refrain from dining out in large groups.

