Japan to Provide 95 M. Dlrs to Help Rebuild Ukraine

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 95 million dollars to Ukraine through the U.N. Development Program to help rebuild the country's key infrastructure destroyed by Russian attacks, the Ukrainian government has said.

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda and the UNDP signed an agreement to this effect Thursday, the Ukrainian government said.

Also on Thursday, the ambassadors to Ukraine of the Group of Seven major countries, including Japan, met with Andriy Smyrnov, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, according to the office.

At the meeting, Matsuda underlined the importance of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration carrying out judicial reform after Ukraine obtained European Union candidate status.

This year, Japan holds the presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union.

