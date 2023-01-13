Japan to Start N-Plant Water Release in Spring at Earliest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday decided to start releasing treated radioactive water into the ocean from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant around spring or summer.

At a meeting of relevant cabinet members, the government also revised its action plan, originally adopted in December 2021, to prevent reputational damage on fishery and other products from the water release from the northeastern Japan plant.

In addition, the government confirmed a policy of setting up a 50-billion-yen fund to help fishers to continue their operators.

The government adopted its basic policy about the water release in April 2021, saying that the operation would begin in about two years.

The government will start the release after a planned undersea tunnel to discharge the water is built and the Nuclear Regulation Authority finishes advance checks on the facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]