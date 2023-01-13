Yamagami Indicted for Fatal Shooting of Ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami on Friday on charges of murder and weapons law violations linked to the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Nara District Public Prosecutors Office decided that Yamagami can be held criminally responsible for the shooting in July last year after he underwent psychiatric evaluation tests.

Pretrial proceedings are expected to begin soon. The trial is seen including lay judges.

According to the indictment, Yamagami killed Abe by firing a homemade gun twice from close range around 11:30 a.m. July 8, 2022, while Abe was giving a campaign speech for an election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, near Kintetsu Railway Co.'s Yamato-Saidaiji Station in the western city of Nara.

Yamagami told the Nara prefectural police immediately after the shooting that he had a grudge against the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church and that he thought Abe had links with the group.

