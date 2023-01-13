14,657 Customer Data Fraudulently Browsed at Kansai Electric

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Friday that 730 employees and others have fraudulently browsed information on 14,657 customers of so-called power producers and suppliers, or PPS.

They sneak peaked information held by subsidiary Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. between September and December last year, according to a survey by the major power utility based in Osaka, western Japan.

The subsidiary is a transmission company split off from Kansai Electric as a consequence of the electricity market liberalization in the country in April 2020. PPS send electricity to consumers via networks of transmission companies including Kansai Transmission and Distribution.

The information is on subscribers to PPS that are rivals of Kansai Electric. Some of the information was used for Kansai Electric marketing activities, according to the company.

Kansai Electric reported the findings to the industry ministry's Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission on Friday. The company will consider taking disciplinary action against those involved after working out the cause of the misconduct with help from outside lawyers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]