Kansai Electric Customer Data Fraudulently Browsed 14,657 Times

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said on Friday that 730 employees and others have fraudulently browsed 14,657 times information on customers of so-called power producers and suppliers, or PPS.

They sneak peaked information held by subsidiary Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. between September and December last year, according to a survey by the major power utility based in Osaka, western Japan.

The subsidiary is a power distributor split off from Kansai Electric as a consequence of the electricity market liberalization in the country. Some PPS outsource work to send electricity to consumers to Kansai Transmission and Distribution.

The information is on subscribers to PPS that are rivals of Kansai Electric. Some of the information was used for Kansai Electric marketing activities.

Kansai Electric reported the findings to the industry ministry's Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission on Friday. It will consider taking disciplinary action against those involved after working out the cause of the misconduct with help from outside lawyers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]