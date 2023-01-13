Japan's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit Record of 523

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported a record high of 523 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

By prefecture, Fukuoka posted the largest number of new deaths, at 39, followed by Osaka, at 36, Aichi, at 35, Tokyo, at 33, and Kanagawa, at 31.

The country confirmed 143,383 new infections, a decrease of about 103,000 from a week before. The number of severe cases fell by two from Thursday to 695.

In Tokyo, 11,241 new cases were confirmed, a decline of around 9,500 from a week earlier. There were 46 severe cases, unchanged from Thursday.

