Japan Beer Sales Grow for 1st Time in 18 Years in 2022

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Beer and quasi-beer sales in Japan grew 2-3 pct year on year in 2022, marking the first expansion in 18 years, estimated data from four major domestic brewers showed Friday.

Sales to restaurants and bars recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. But total sales were down around 10 pct compared with 2019, before the pandemic.

Sales volume rose 5 pct at Suntory Beer Ltd. and increased 3.2 pct at Sapporo Breweries Ltd. Asahi Breweries Ltd. logged a 10.1 pct increase in value.

Kirin Brewery Co. posted a drop of 2.5 pct in volume, affected by a liquor tax increase in autumn 2020 that sapped demand for so-called "third-segment" quasi-beer products.

Total sales in 2023 are expected to shrink around 3 pct. Japan is scheduled to cut beer tax and raise the tax for third-segment beer products in October.

