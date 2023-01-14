Kishida Visits NASA, Sees Signing of Japan-U.S. Space Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the headquarters of NASA in Washington on Friday to witness the signing of a Japan-U.S. space cooperation framework agreement.

“The U.S.-Japan space cooperation has entered a new era with the Artemis project, and many projects, including lunar activities, are already in the works by Japanese and U.S. astronauts,” Kishida said in a speech at an event preceding the signing.

The first human landing on the moon was realized in 1969 under NASA’s Apollo program. No Japanese citizens have ever set foot on the lunar surface.

With the U.S. space agency working to resume lunar surface exploration under the Artemis project, U.S. President Joe Biden, during his visit to Japan in May last year, hinted at the possibility of the first landing on Earth’s natural satellite by a Japanese astronaut being realized.

The space collaboration agreement was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. “It’ll strengthen our partnership in areas like...our shared ambition to see a Japanese astronaut on the lunar surface,” Blinken said.

