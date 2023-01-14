2-Day Unified University Entrance Exams Begin in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)---Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations kicked off at 679 venues around the country on Saturday.

Safety and anti-cheating measures have been ramped up in and around venues, after last year's exams saw a stabbing incident that resulted in test-takers being injured and a leak of exam questions. Meanwhile, measures regarding COVID-19 were eased from last year.

On the first day, applicants took tests on geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages. The second-day tests will cover science and mathematics.

On Saturday, the testing time was mistakenly shortened by five seconds to a minute for those who took the exams at Meiwa High School in Nagoya in the central prefecture of Aichi, Osaka Kyoiku University's campus in Kashiwara, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and Hiroshima International University's campus in Kure in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, allowing a total of 197 applicants at the three venues to take retests, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

At the Faculty of Engineering at Yamaguchi University in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, where some 580 applicants took exams, a fire alarm went off right before the test on Japanese, delaying the start of the exam by 30 minutes for safety checks. The alarm was activated due to smoke from a machine in a nearby laboratory.

