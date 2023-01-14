Unified University Entrance Exams Begin in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations kicked off at 679 venues around the country on Saturday.

Safety and anti-cheating measures have been ramped up in and around venues, after last year's exams saw a stabbing incident that resulted in test-takers being injured and a leak of exam questions. Meanwhile, measures regarding COVID-19 were eased from last year.

The number of applicants fell by about 17,800 from last year to 512,581, of which around 85.2 pct are high school students. The first-day tests cover geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages, and the second-day tests science and mathematics.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, the number of schools using the unified exams for admission decisions stands at a record high of 870, including 82 national universities, 92 public universities and 535 private universities.

In the cheating in last year's exams, a test-taker sent images of questions to a collaborator outside the testing venue during the exam time using an internet telecommunications app in her smartphone.

