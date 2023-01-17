Law Revision Eyed to Promote My Number Link with Bank Accounts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering a law revision to introduce a special measure to get more people to link their bank accounts that are used to receive pensions, child allowances and other public benefits to their My Number personal identification numbers.

The government hopes to realize the law revision at this year's regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, slated to start Jan. 23.

Under the measure, administrative authorities will ask people whose bank account information is already known to public bodies for benefit payments whether they want the accounts to be linked to their My Numbers.

The government is considering the idea that people who do not inform the authorities within a certain period of time that they do not approve the link will be deemed to have given approval, according to sources familiar with the matter.

By increasing the number of people whose bank accounts are linked to their My Numbers, the government aims to distribute handouts more quickly.

