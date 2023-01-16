Electoral Map Revamp Directs Focus to Late Abe's Home Turf

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliamentary electoral map revamp to reduce vote-value disparities has turned the spotlight on the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, the home turf of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In Yamaguchi, its four single-seat constituencies of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, have been reduced to three as a result of the redrawing of constituency boundaries under the revised public offices election law, put into effect last month.

The reduction, to be applied from the next Lower House general election, has posed difficulties on arranging candidates for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which holds all four seats.

With a change in political dynamics caused by the death of Abe in July last year, the focus has shifted to the new No. 3 constituency, which includes the city of Shimonoseki, which was Abe's political base.

Currently, the No. 1 constituency of Yamaguchi is held by Masahiro Komura, 52, the No. 2 constituency by Nobuo Kishi, 63, Abe's younger brother and former defense minister, and the No. 3 constituency by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 61. The No. 4 constituency, which was occupied by Abe, is vacant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]