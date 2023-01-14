Japan Confirms 132,373 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 132,373 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 106,300 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Friday to 693, while 377 new deaths were reported.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo reported the largest number of infection cases Saturday, at 10,727, down by around 8,900 from a week before, followed by Osaka, at 8,993, Aichi, at 8,793, and Kanagawa, at 7,875.

Tokyo confirmed 34 new deaths among novel coronavirus patients, while the number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria stood at 43, down by three from Friday.

