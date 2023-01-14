Kishida, Biden Agree to Further Deepen Japan-U.S Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday agreed to further deepen the alliance between the two nations, with China's growing assertiveness in mind, while affirming stepped-up Japan-U.S. cooperation for the effective employment of Japan's envisaged counterstrike capabilities.

Meeting with Kishida at the White House, Biden praised Japan's plans to thoroughly strengthen its defense capabilities and welcomed the East Asian ally's diplomatic efforts.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, Kishida and Biden said that they "instructed their ministers to reinforce cooperation on the development and effective employment of Japan's counterstrike and other capabilities."

Japan and the United States are currently facing the most challenging and complex security environment in recent history, Kishida said at the start of the meeting. Noting that Japan has decided to fundamentally reinforce its defenses, such as possessing counterstrike capabilities and increasing its defense budget, he said he believes that this will strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capabilities.

"We're "modernizing our military alliance, building on Japan's historic increase in defense spending and new national security strategy," Biden said, adding, "The United States is fully, thoroughly, completely committed to the alliance and, more importantly, to...the defense of Japan." Biden also signaled his support for Japan's plan to introduce U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.

