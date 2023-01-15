2nd-Day Tests Start for Japan's Unified University Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Second-day tests started Sunday for Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations.

On the day, applicants are taking tests on science and math. The first-day tests covered geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages.

Measures against COVID-19 are in place at test venues while safety and anti-cheating measures have been enhanced after last year's exams saw a stabbing incident that resulted in test-takers being injured and a leak of exam questions.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations will announce average scores among test-takers on an interim basis Wednesday and final results Feb. 6. Whether to conduct score adjustments will be announced on Friday.

Makeup exams will be held on Jan. 28-29 for applicants who were unable to take the latest two-day exams due to infection with the novel coronavirus.

