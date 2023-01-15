Woman on Death Row Dies in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese death-row inmate Miyuki Ueta, convicted of murdering two men whose bodies were found in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, in 2009, has died, the Justice Ministry said Sunday.

Ueta, 49, a former bar employee, lost consciousness while eating a meal at the Hiroshima detention house in the western Japan city of Hiroshima Saturday afternoon.

She was confirmed dead after she was sent to hospital. Ueta died of suffocation, according to the ministry.

Following the death of Ueta, the number of death-row inmates detained at criminal facilities in Japan stands at 105.

Ueta choked while eating a meal around 4:20 p.m. Saturday (7:20 a.m. GMT) and became unconscious. Staff at the Hiroshima detention house tried to remove food from her mouth and took other measures, but she was confirmed dead around 6:55 p.m. the same day, according to the ministry.

