Japan Logs 107,144 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 107,144 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by about 81,000 week on week.
New fatalities totaled 268 among COVID-19 patients, while the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients fell by 21 from Saturday to 672.
In Tokyo, new COVID-19 cases came to 8,269, down by 6,855 from a week earlier.
Thirty people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead in the Japanese capital on Sunday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.
The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 45, up by two from Saturday.
