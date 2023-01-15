Japan Logs 107,144 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 107,144 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by about 81,000 week on week.

New fatalities totaled 268 among COVID-19 patients, while the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients fell by 21 from Saturday to 672.

In Tokyo, new COVID-19 cases came to 8,269, down by 6,855 from a week earlier.

Thirty people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead in the Japanese capital on Sunday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition under the metropolitan government's standards stood at 45, up by two from Saturday.

