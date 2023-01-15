Japan's 2-Day Unified University Entrance Exams End Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two-day unified university entrance examinations ended Sunday.

Thorough measures against COVID-19 were in place at test venues while more stringent safety and anti-cheating measures were implemented after last year's exams saw a stabbing incident that resulted in test-takers being injured and a leak of exam questions.

Applicants took tests on science and math on Sunday after the first-day tests on geography and history, civics, and Japanese and foreign languages.

The testing time was mistakenly shortened at the University of Tokyo's campus in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on the second day, making 70 exam takers eligible to take retests, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

There were reports from test-takers at the venue that the exams seemed to have ended one minute before the official finish. Exam supervisors failed to check the start time appropriately, according to the exam organizer.

