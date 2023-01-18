Efforts Underway for Practical Use of "Flying Bikes" in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Efforts are in progress in Japan to put into practical use "flying bikes," expected to be used in rescue operations and supplies transportation in disaster-hit areas, while technical and legal challenges remain.

The first unit of the Xturismo hoverbike, developed by A.L.I. Technologies Inc., a Tokyo-based startup, was delivered in December 2022.

Inspired by the "Star Wars" movie series, the startup designed the hoverbike to fly at some 3 meters above the ground using six propellers. It flies at speeds of up to around 80 to 100 kilometers per hour.

In October 2021, the startup began to sell by subscription a limited 200 units of the hoverbike, priced at 77.7 million yen.

In March 2022, the Xturismo hoverbike attracted attention when Tsuyoshi Shinjo, manager of the Japanese professional baseball team Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, appeared at a ceremony while riding on it.

