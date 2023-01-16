Japan Confirms over 930,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 936,938 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by 238,972 from the previous week.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country, including cruise ship passengers and crew members from abroad, came to 31,439,878 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The cumulative coronavirus-linked death toll stood at 63,019, rising by 2,814. The number is growing at a faster rate despite the decline in new infections.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new positive cases at 76,097, followed by Osaka in western Japan at 61,714, Aichi in central Japan at 59,943 and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 52,256.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]