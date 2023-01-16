Japan Opposition Party Lawmaker Suidobashi Resigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party lawmaker Hakase Suidobashi resigned on Monday as a member of the House of Councillors, the Upper House of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The comedian-turned-politician of Reiwa Shinsengumi, whose real name is Masayoshi Ono, had stopped his political activities in October last year after being diagnosed with depression.

At a press conference Monday, Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto said that Suidobashi submitted his resignation to Upper House President Hidehisa Otsuji. Suidobashi's resignation was approved the same day.

According to Yamamoto, Suidobashi had repeatedly indicated his intention to resign since last December. "He seems to have been increasingly frustrated that he couldn't work as a lawmaker," Yamamoto said.

Suidobashi, a member of comedy duo Asakusa Kid, won his seat under the nationwide proportional representation system in the Upper House election last July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]