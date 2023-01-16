China Issuing Visas for Some Japan Biz Travelers despite Halt

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government is issuing visas to some Japanese visitors, including business travelers, although it announced last week that it would suspend visa issuance operations for Japan, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Under what criteria Chinese authorities approve visa applications is unknown, but there have been some cases in which applications were accepted after applicants individually made inquiries, according to the sources.

It is still difficult to make appointments via the website of the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, the Chinese government announced the suspension of visa issuance to Japanese and South Korean nationals, apparently in retaliation against the two countries' strengthening of COVID-19 border controls against Chinese visitors.

China ended its "zero-COVID" policy last month and eliminated COVID-19 quarantine measures on arrival on Jan. 8.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]