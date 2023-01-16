Japan Daily COVID-19 Count Drops to Some 52,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 52,622 on Monday, down by about 40,000 from a week earlier.

The country logged 355 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while there were 687 severely ill patients, up by 15 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, new infections dropped by around 3,700 week on week to 4,433, while 31 new fatalities were reported.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms under the Japanese capital's criteria stood at 48, up by three from the previous day.

