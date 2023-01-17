Japan's IDDK Joins Hands with Singapore Space Organization

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese microimaging technology business IDDK Co. has announced the conclusion of a strategic tie-up with Singapore Space & Technology Ltd. for biological experiments in the space environment.

Tokyo-based IDDK, founded in 2017, aims to promote private sector-led biological experiments in the space environment. It is looking for strategic partners in and outside Japan.

This time, IDDK chose the nongovernmental space organization in Singapore, easily accessible to research institutes and companies in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an announcement Monday.

IDDK supports the use of private satellites as platforms of experiments in the space environment instead of the manned International Space Station.

Under the tie-up deal, the company plans to construct a satellite module for such experiments for exclusive use by Singapore.

