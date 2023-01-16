Japan Warns China over New Rule for Multifunction Printers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday warned China over its reported new national standard requiring foreign manufacturers of multifunction printers and other equipment to design and develop their products within China.

"We heard that (China) has officially launched a project to revise a national standard that applies to the procurement of office equipment by China's key information infrastructure sector," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

There are concerns that the new Chinese standard, if introduced, would force Japanese suppliers to design and manufacture such equipment within China, possibly leading to the leak of their advanced technologies to the Chinese side.

The Chinese standard "needs to be consistent with international rules," Matsuno stressed.

"In order to prevent unfair disadvantages to Japanese firms, we'll take necessary action while cooperating with the industry," the top Japanese government spokesman said.

