Japan Marks 28th Anniversary of Great Hanshin Earthquake

Kobe, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Tuesday marked the 28th anniversary of the 1995 Great Hanshin Earthquake, which hit the country's western region and claimed the lives of 6,434 people.

Bereaved families and others renewed their pledge to pass on lessons from the disaster to the younger generation.

At a park in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, over 5,000 people had paid a visit by 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Monday GMT) to take part in a memorial service.

Participants lit bamboo lanterns and observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m., the exact time when the 7.3-magnitude quake struck the city and surrounding areas Jan. 17, 1995.

"I don't want to go through a similar experience ever again," Masashi Ueno, 75, said in a speech to represent the bereaved families.

