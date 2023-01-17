Woman Stabbed to Death; Involvement of Child, 13, Suspected

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 40s was stabbed to death with what appeared to be a knife in a house in the city of Makinohara in Shizuoka Prefecture on Monday night, the police department of the central Japan prefecture said Tuesday.

The police are investigating details of the attack, suspecting the possibility of her 13-year-old child being involved in the incident.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday (2:50 p.m. GMT), police received an emergency call from a relative of the woman living with the victim reporting that a family member was stabbed.

Officers of the Makinohara police station rushed to the house, finding the woman, who was stabbed in multiple places, in a room. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Her child is suspected to have assaulted her with what looked like a knife, according to the police. The child was taken into custody by officers from the Makinohara police station.

