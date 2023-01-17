Japan 2022 Used Auto Sales Hit Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Sales of used automobiles, excluding minivehicles, in Japan in 2022 fell 6.3 pct from the previous year to 3,495,305 units, the lowest level on record since 1978, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said Tuesday.

Used auto sales were down for the third consecutive year, apparently affected by an 8.3 pct fall in domestic new auto sales in the same year due to production constraints, including semiconductor shortages.

On a monthly basis, used auto sales declined for 19 months in a row from June 2021.

By vehicle type, annual sales dropped 6.4 pct for passenger cars, 6.1 pct for freight vehicles and 2.9 pct for buses.

