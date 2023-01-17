Scholz Likely to Visit Japan in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is likely to visit Japan in March for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

At the meeting with Scholz, Kishida aims to affirm their cooperation going into a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies that Japan is set to host in Hiroshima in May.

During his recent overseas trip, Kishida visited all G-7 partner nations except Germany--France, Britain, Italy, Canada and the United States. At a press conference in Washington Saturday, Kishida expressed hopes to meet Scholz as soon as possible.

Kishida and Scholz are likely to discuss sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, support for Ukraine and the situation in East Asia, topics expected to be high on the agenda at the G-7 summit.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss security cooperation between Japan and Germany. In November, foreign and defense ministers from the two countries met.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]