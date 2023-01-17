Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Rise to Around 130,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 129,892 on Tuesday, up by about 55,000 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 492 new deaths linked to the coronavirus disease were confirmed on the day, while there were 690 infected people with severe symptoms, up by three from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 11,120 people were newly found to have COVID-19, up by 3,658 from a week before, and new deaths totaled 28.

The number of severely ill patients under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by four from the previous day to 44.

