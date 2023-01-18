MSDF Chief Apologizes for Destroyer Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The head of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force apologized on Tuesday for an accident in which an MSDF destroyer became unable to navigate in the Seto Inland Sea in western Japan earlier this month.

"We feel deeply responsible for causing anxiety to the people of the country and casting a damper on (the government's) efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities," MSDF chief of staff Adm. Ryo Sakai told a regular news conference.

Sakai said the MSDF has concluded, based mainly on an investigation by the Japan Coast Guard, that the destroyer Inazuma went aground.

"No malfunction was found, so it's highly likely that (the accident cause) was on the operational side," he added.

"Radars and other equipment worked properly, and we don't believe that the weather or the movements of other vessels caused the accident," he also said.

