Osaka Gas Signs LNG Deal with New Sakhalin-2 Operator

Osaka, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Gas Co. <9532> said Tuesday that it has concluded a liquefied natural gas purchasing contract with the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in the Russian Far East.

Osaka Gas will buy 200,000 tons of LNG a year under the deal, unchanged from the amount it was procuring from the previous operator.

Further details of the contract with the new Russian operator, such as the purchasing price and period, were not disclosed.

Other Japanese power and gas utilities that have already renewed contracts to purchase Sakhalin-2 LNG include Jera Co., a joint firm between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, and Tokyo Gas Co. <9531>.

