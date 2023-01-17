LDP Seeks to Drive Wedge into CDP-Nippon Ishin Collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and major opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed on Tuesday to advance their cooperation on constitutional reform, as well as national security and energy policies.

The LDP apparently aims to drive a wedge into the collaboration between Nippon Ishin and the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, ahead of an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened on Monday.

With unified local elections and by-elections for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, slated to be held in April, the tug-of-war between the ruling and opposition camps is likely to intensify.

On Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba reached the cooperation accord. Their meeting was held at the request of Nippon Ishin, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The LDP-Nippon Ishin cooperation covers the subjects on which Nippon Ishin and the CDP are divided.

