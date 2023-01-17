Japan Hospital Transport Difficulty Cases Hit Another Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The weekly number of cases in Japan in which ambulance crews could not soon find hospitals to transport emergency patients has hit a record high for the fourth consecutive week, government data showed Tuesday.

The result came as COVID-19 infections are continuing to spread in the country, putting a burden on the medical care system.

The number of such hospital transport difficulty cases rose 8 pct from the previous week to a record 8,161 in the week through Sunday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The weekly total shot up 1.9-fold from a year before and topped 8,000 for the first time on record dating back to April 2020.

Of the total, 2,340 cases, or nearly 30 pct, involved patients suspected of having COVID-19.

