Japan Govt Planning to Name Next BOJ Governor in Early Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to notify the Diet, Japan’s parliament, in early February or later of its nominees for the next governor and deputy governors of the Bank of Japan, several ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The government is considering presenting the nominations at executive meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet on or around Feb. 10, the sources said.

The incumbent BOJ governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, is slated to end his tenure on April 8, while the terms of deputy governors Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe will expire on March 19.

The central bank’s governor and deputy governors are appointed by the cabinet after both Diet chambers give approval.

The government is slated to present its nominations for BOJ and other posts during this year’s ordinary Diet session, which will start on Jan. 23.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]