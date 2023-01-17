LDP Estimated to Receive 15.9 B. Yen in Subsidies for 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry said Tuesday that nine political parties have applied for state subsidies for 2023.

The subsidies for the parties are expected to total 31,536 million yen. Of the total, 15,910 million yen is estimated by Jiji Press to be allocated to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, down 0.5 pct from the previous year.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to receive 6,832 million yen, up 0.6 pct.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) are estimated to receive 3,351 million yen, up 5.7 pct, after the party doubled the number of its House of Councillors seats in last year's election for the Upper House.

The subsidies will be allocated to the parties, based on the number of lawmakers belonging to each party as of Jan. 1 and that of votes each party obtained in recent national elections.

