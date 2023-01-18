Japanese Author, Psychiatrist Otohiko Kaga Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese author and psychiatrist Otohiko Kaga, known for his novels delving deeply into human psychology, died of old age on Thursday. He was 93.

After returning to Japan after a three-year study in France from 1957, Kaga, whose real name was Sadataka Kogi, started to write books while teaching psychiatry at Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

In 1968, he received the Ministry of Education Award for New Artists for "Winter in Flanders," which is about a Japanese student working at a psychiatric hospital in northern France, based on Kaga's own experience.

For 10 years from 1969, Kaga also worked as a professor at Sophia University's Faculty of Humanities.

He continued to write books questioning the meaning of life. He was awarded the Tanizaki Junichiro Prize in 1973 for "A Summer Long Gone," which depicts the anguish of youths at a military preparatory school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]