CDP, Nippon Ishin Agree to Maintain Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed on Wednesday to maintain their cooperation during the upcoming parliamentary session.

The agreement was signed by CDP President Kenta Izumi and Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba at a meeting ahead of the ordinary session of the Diet, set to start Monday.

The opposition leaders agreed to fight against the government's policy of raising taxes to finance the planned defense spending boost.

Also, their parties will set up a consultative body to share information and create teams to discuss administrative and fiscal reforms to finance the defense boost and examine the fiscal 2023 draft budget.

The two leaders confirmed that the two parties will discuss highly divisive issues such as constitutional amendment and national security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]