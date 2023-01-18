Japan to Raise Required Employment Rates for Disabled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan will raise the legally required employment rate for disabled people at companies to 2.5 pct in April 2024 from 2.3 pct at present and to 2.7 pct in July 2026, the labor ministry said Wednesday.

Companies and other institutions in the country are required to keep the proportion of workers with disabilities among all employees above a certain rate, which is reviewed every five years.

The required employment rates will also be raised to 3.0 pct in July 2026 from 2.6 pct for the central and local governments and to 2.9 pct from 2.5 pct for prefectural boards of education, both in stages.

Only 48.3 pct of companies had achieved the required level as of June last year. The ministry plans to enhance subsidies and other support measures to help companies employ more disabled people.

