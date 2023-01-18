Acquittal Upheld for 3 Ex-TEPCO Execs over 2011 Fukushima Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's not-guilty ruling for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> over the March 2011 nuclear crisis at its tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 plant in northeastern Japan.

The high court, presided over by Judge Keisuke Hosoda, dismissed an appeal filed by lawyers designated to act as prosecutors against the Tokyo District Court ruling in September 2019, which acquitted the accused of charges of business negligence resulting in death and injury.

The high court found that it was difficult for the former TEPCO executives to foresee the huge tsunami, which engulfed the nuclear plant following the magnitude-9.0 earthquake.

The three are former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, and former executive vice presidents Ichiro Takekuro, 76, and Sakae Muto, 72.

The three were indicted by the designated lawyers in February 2016, after a prosecution inquest panel, consisted of ordinary citizens, overrode twice public prosecutors' decisions not to charge them.

