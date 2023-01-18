Japan Average Pump Price Stays Flat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday averaged 168.2 yen per liter, unchanged from a week before, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average price rose in 20 of the country's 47 prefectures, stayed flat in five and fell in 22. The highest average was 181.7 yen in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki.

The ministry will provide oil wholesalers with 14.8 yen per liter in subsidies from Thursday, down by 0.8 yen from the amount provided in the week through Wednesday.

The Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, predicts that the national average of pump prices will stay flat or fluctuate narrowly in the week from Thursday. The center conducts the weekly gasoline price survey on behalf of the ministry.

